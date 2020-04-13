REPORT: Raiders Preparing Backup Plans If Coronavirus Stops New Stadium From Being Completed

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing backup plans for the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are prepared to move home games in case coronavirus stops their new stadium from being completed. It would reportedly only happen “in an absolute worst-case scenario.”

As of right now, it’s expected that Allegiant Stadium will be ready to go as scheduled, and won’t be derailed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Apr 8, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

The good news is that it sounds like the Raiders will get their stadium on time, and the pandemic won’t stop it from being built.

However, given how fluid the coronavirus has made just about every situation in America, it’s smart to plan for any outcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Apr 6, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

The Raiders would be foolish to not be ready to possibly move games if the stadium isn’t finished. Again, that doesn’t appear like it’ll be the case, but you never know.

When you’re a multi-billion dollar company, you have to be ready for anything to make sure business proceeds. The Raiders are making plans, and that’s the smart call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

Hopefully, they’re not needed, but it’s always better to be over-prepared than not prepared enough.