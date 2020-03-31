Justin Herbert Is Talking With The Las Vegas Raiders And The Los Angeles Chargers

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is in communication with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Oregon superstar talked Monday with the Raiders over FaceTime. Rapoport also reported the star college passer had previously talked with the Chargers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Teams aren’t allowed to visit draft prospects in person because of coronavirus. You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: During a regular year, #Oregon QB Justin Herbert would’ve visited the #Raiders today. Alas, nothing is regular now. pic.twitter.com/uZJvSa7OR9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2020

The Chargers and Raiders are both in the market for a new quarterback. Out of these two teams, I’d love to see Jon Gruden get his hands on Herbert.

Do you know how I know Herbert has the tools necessary to be a star quarterback in the league? It’s because I watched him destroy Wisconsin’s defense in the Rose Bowl and we had one of the best units in the country in 2019.

He has a cannon for an arm and he’s way more athletic than you’d think. I’m not guaranteeing he will be a star in the NFL, but there’s no doubt the tools are there.

Jon Gruden is probably salivating at the idea of being able to coach a guy with his skill set instead of Derek Carr.

We’ll have to wait to see where he lands in the draft April 23, but there’s no question Herbert is going in the first round.

It’d be awesome to watch him play for Gruden. That’d be prime football content for fans.