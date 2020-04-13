Urban Meyer Says He Thought Tim Tebow Would Win A Super Bowl

Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer thought quarterback Tim Tebow would be a star in the NFL.

Meyer, who won national titles at Florida and Ohio State, appeared on “Speak for Yourself” Friday to discuss his Heisman-winning quarterback, and his expectations were through the roof for Tebow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I thought he’d go win the Super Bowl. I really did and when he had that run for the Broncos and beat the Steelers I thought, here we go man. The NFL game is tough … it didn’t turn out that way,” Meyer explained about the Broncos first-round pick.

Watch his full comments below.

.@CoachUrbanMeyer had some high expectations for @TimTebow during his time in the NFL. “I thought he’d go win the Super Bowl. I really did and when he had that run for the Broncos and beat the Steelers I thought, here we go man.” pic.twitter.com/bIeCcfLcqT — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 10, 2020

Well, I think it’s safe to say this was a big swing and a miss from Urban Meyer. Tim Tebow’s NFL career was nothing short of a disaster.

For a guy that went in the first round, he didn’t just underperform. He couldn’t even hang around for more than a few years.

The reality of the situation is that Tebow simply wasn’t built for the NFL game. He could physically bully people while leading the Gators, but that doesn’t work in the NFL.

If you can’t make the throws in the NFL, then you simply aren’t going to be a quarterback in the league for long. Tebow just didn’t have the arm.

He’ll forever be remembered as an all-time great college quarterback whose skills just didn’t translate, and I say that as a guy who likes Tebow a lot.

Still, the dude won a Heisman, and he put his legacy at Florida in stone. It’s really too bad it never worked out in the NFL.