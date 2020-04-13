Wisconsin Is 24-3 Against Football Rivals Over The Past Decade

One stat proves how dominant Wisconsin’s football team has been against rivals over the past decade.

Since the start of the 2010 football season, the Badgers are a stunning 24-3 against Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’ve only lost once to each of them in the past decade.

If there was ever one stat to prove the kind of football team Wisconsin has, going 24-3 against rivals since the start of the 2010 season would be it.

I love how all these people from our rivals who talk nonstop trash to us. Every year, we’re the Super Bowl for the Gophers, Cornhusker and Hawkeyes.

They spend all year preparing to play the Badgers and give us everything they have. You know how much time we spend thinking about them?

Zero. They’re minor blips on the radar for Wisconsin. We’re out here focused on winning B1G West titles. We’re focused on playing in the conference championship and major bowl games!

We don’t have time to waste thinking about what those three programs are doing.

I almost feel bad for our rivals. They somehow always manage to convince themselves that they’re going to beat us.

They always manage to convince themselves that it’s finally their year! As the 24-3 record would indicate, it’s very rarely their year.

Hell, Minnesota laughably thought they could actually win the B1G West last season. That sure was cute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Dec 2, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

I can’t wait for the season to get underway and just plow through these clown programs again. It’ll honestly never get old.