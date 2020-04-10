Wisconsin Badgers Release Awesome Football Video After Coronavirus Cancels Sports

Spring football practice might not be happening, but the Wisconsin Badgers still managed to release an incredible video.

With sports paused indefinitely because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are looking for any kind of content they can get.

The Badgers released a one minute Instagram video Thursday night of the football program and it’s exactly the kind of uplifting video we need during this tough time. Wisconsin captioned the video, “We start and end with FAMILY. Brothers through it all. #OnWisconsin.”

Give it a watch below. It might be the best thing you see all day.

View this post on Instagram Brothers through it all. #OnWisconsin A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

I’d be lying if I said that didn’t bring tears to my eyes. Damn, a video like that just hits differently right now.

It feels like all those great memories from 2019 were in a different lifetime. The coronavirus crisis has changed everything, and it’s put the football season at risk.

It’s videos like the one above that remind us why we need our sports back so badly. It’s also a blunt reminder that we’re all in this life together.

While we’re very tribal on Saturdays in the fall, we’re still all Americans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 23, 2020 at 4:00pm PST

Excuse me while I go grab some tissues to wipe my eyes after watching that video from my beloved Badgers. See you all in September! Can’t wait!