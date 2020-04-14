College Football Playoff Games Being Played On A Home Campus Could Be Worth $50 Million Each

College football playoff games happening on a home campus could be worth a staggering amount of money.

Yahoo Sports recently published a fascinating look at the sport amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and whether or not the situation will accelerate expansion to the current four team model.

One thing that really stood out to me is the price tag attached to games potentially being played at home venues. In theory, in an expanded playoff, higher ranked teams would host the first round of games at their stadiums.

How much would these potential games be worth to the local community? One unnamed Power 5 athletic director told Yahoo Sports, “It’d be a $40 [million] or $50 million weekend for the local economy.”

That right there should tell you everything you need to know about whether or not home games will be considered.

They 100% will be considered as part of any expansion, and they should be. Imagine USC traveling to Madison to play the Badgers in round one.

Or, imagine the Texas Longhorns traveling to Tuscaloosa for an opening around game against the Crimson Tide. Campuses would be on fire with excitement, the beer would be flowing, bars would be packed and people would be going crazy.

Money rules everything in college football. It’s the ultimate power in the sport. There’s money to be made in expansion no matter how it happens.

However, if campus can cash at the rate of $50 million for one home game, then they’ll do everything they can to make sure that happens.

It’s what the fans want, it’d make a ton of money for the football teams involved and it’d further add to the electric atmosphere of the sport.

Let’s get it done! It’s what the fans of the sport want, and as King in the North, it has my stamp of approval!