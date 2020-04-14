Lindsey Graham Predicts There Will Be A ‘Reduced Football Season’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks there will be changes to the upcoming football season because of coronavirus.

With the crisis ravaging and spreading across America, there’s no guarantee about what will happen with the football season in the fall. Graham thinks games could happen, but fans aren’t likely. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I see reduced football seasons in terms of people being present at the games. I hope we can play football, but I don’t see full stands,” Graham said during a Tuesday interview with Maria Bartiromo.

You can watch his comments below. They start at around the eight minute mark.

Do I think playing football games without fans in the stands is an ideal situation? Of course not. There’s not a single person on the planet who wants that.

However, we need to start preparing for the possibility that the season will have some major changes when games get underway in late August.

At the end of the day, games without fans are a hell of a lot better than no games at all. That much is for sure.

Hopefully, we find a way for fans to pack the stadiums safely. If not, then we’re probably going to start trending towards Graham’s prediction.

It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out, but it’s clear all options are being considered. Seems like it’d be wise to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.