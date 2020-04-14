Drew Barrymore Says She’s ‘Cried Every Day’ While Trying To Homeschool Her Kids During COVID-19

Actress Drew Barrymore had a hard time adjusting to homeschooling her children after schools across America closed due to coronavirus.

Barrymore appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the “Today” show where she talked about what her new normal has been like.

“I cried every day, all day long,” Barrymore told host Savannah Guthrie while talking about homeschooling. “It was like every church and state. It is the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker.”

“I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers more than I did,” she added.

Since then, Barrymore claimed she’s figured it out.

“You find your way,” Barrymore said. “We’re resilient, people.”

Guthrie praised the “50 First Dates” actress for not pretending to be another “celebrity” who has it “all worked out.” (RELATED: REPORT: Drew Barrymore’s Husband Wanted Divorce Because Her Hippie Ways Were ‘Unbearable’)

“We are all so lucky,” Guthrie added. “We are beyond blessed to even be having this conversation, but I think what you say … it is a choice. It’s a choice to choose happiness in every moment.”

Barrymore has been sharing what her new normal looks like on social media as well.

“I have been spending our days playing rad games like the Candy Land game,” Barrymore shared in the sponsored post. “A lot of school assignments are to play games as well! You can check the fun box and the learning box all at the same time!”

Barrymore is truly such a down to Earth celebrity. If celebrities are trying to figure out ways to make the general public like them during this time, they should look to Barrymore. Openly admitting she cried every day is huge in the celebrity world. Most celebrities don’t have emotions.

Be more like Barrymore.