Frank Martin Says Coronavirus Isolation Has Allowed Him To Get Closer To His Children

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin had a heartwarming comment about being in coronavirus isolation.

During a Monday appearance on “Speak for Yourself,” Martin said being at home helped him realize how “disconnected” he was from the lives of his kids, and he has had time to “re-engage” his daughter.

You can watch his full comments about the crisis below.

.@FrankMartin_SC opens up about what he’s learned about himself during this quarantine. “I’ve actually done a real crappy job as a dad to engage my children in conversations and understand how disconnected I really was from how they go about their daily lives.” pic.twitter.com/Je3anx9sLk — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 13, 2020

If that’s not a heartwarming moment, then I just don’t know what is. Everybody is struggling right now as we battle coronavirus.

Yet, it’s important to find the positives in everything we do. It’s always important to look for the silver lining.

That’s exactly what Martin is doing by reconnecting with his kids.

You also have to love Martin’s blunt honesty about how he hasn’t been as good of a father as he could have been.

He was pretty straightforward about how he needs to do better, and I respect the hell out of that. Now, he has the opportunity thanks to coronavirus isolation.

Props to Martin on the awesome interview and keeping a positive attitude.