Nick Saban: Joe Burrow Will ‘Have Fantastic Career In The NFL’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban thinks former LSU star Joe Burrow will have a great career in the NFL.

Burrow, who won the Heisman in 2019, led the Tigers to a national title and is pretty much a lock to be the first pick in the NFL draft. The six-time national champion has seen more than enough to know Burrow will be a good pro. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saban said the following during an episode of “Detail” on ESPN:

I think Joe Burrow’s got great vision, does a good job with pre-snap reads and knowing where he’s going to go with the ball. He also can extend plays [and] scramble to throw, which I think is really, really important and puts a lot of pressure on the defense. So Joe Burrow’s going to have a fantastic career in the NFL.

There aren’t too many people who have more important opinions in the world of football than Nick Saban. In fact, in the world of college football, there’s nobody more important.

Saban didn’t win six national titles by accident. He did it by being a hell of a coach and knowing great talent when he sees it.

He also had a front row seat to Burrow’s domination this past season when he led the Tigers to a win over the Crimson Tide.

Burrow tore through the SEC in 2019, and that included Nick Saban’s Alabama squad.

Now, it’s time to find out what burrow is capable of at the highest level of football. If Saban is willing to give him a ringing endorsement, then that should be good enough for anybody else.