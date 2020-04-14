‘Bernie’s An American Original’: Obama Praises Sanders During Biden Endorsement

Former President Barack Obama praised Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as a “man who has devoted his life to giving voice to working people’s hopes” during his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Sanders officially suspended his presidential campaign last week paving the way for the former Vice President to take reign of the party. Biden and Sanders have disagreed on a number of issues ranging from healthcare to immigration with Sanders being seen as traditionally further to the left then Biden.

Former President Obama waited until the Democratic nomination was all but assured for Biden to make his official endorsement.

WATCH:

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let’s go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

“Joe will be a better candidate for having run the gauntlet of primaries and caucuses alongside one of the most impressive Democratic fields ever,” said Obama. “Each of our candidates were talented and decent with the track record of accomplishment, smart ideas and serious visions for the future. That’s certainly true for the candidate that made it farther than any other — Bernie Sanders.”

He added,“Bernie is an American original. A man who has devoted his life to giving voice to working people’s hopes, dreams, and frustrations.”

“The world is different. There’s too much unfinished business for us to just look backwards. We have to look to the future. Bernie understands that and Joe understands that.”

Joe Biden currently leads with 48.9% support compared with Trump’s 43%, according to RealClearPolitics polling average.