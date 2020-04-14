Rand Paul Warns Trump: Federal Government Not The ‘Ultimate Regulator Of Our Lives’

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul appeared to warn President Donald Trump against overreaching on coronavirus restrictions Tuesday, tweeting that “powers not delegated are RESERVED to states & the PEOPLE.”

“The constitution doesn’t allow the federal gov’t to become the ultimate regulator of our lives because they wave a doctor’s note,” Paul said.

“Powers not delegated are RESERVED to states & the PEOPLE. If we dispense with constitutional restraints, we will have more to worry about than a virus.”

The constitution doesn’t allow the federal gov’t to become the ultimate regulator of our lives because they wave a doctor’s note. Powers not delegated are RESERVED to states & the PEOPLE. If we dispense with constitutional restraints, we will have more to worry about than a virus — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 14, 2020

The senator, who had coronavirus himself and has since recovered, tweeted this after Trump implied that he has the ultimate authority to re-open the country, even over the will of governors.

During the coronavirus briefing Monday, Trump said, “when somebody is the President of the United States the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s got to be.”

“The authority of the president of the United States, having to do with the subject we’re talking about, is total,” he added.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was not happy with Trump’s claims, saying in an interview Tuesday that Trump’s press briefings are “infuriating and offensive, and, frankly, ignorant of the facts.”

Trump then lashed out at Cuomo on Twitter, saying, “Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!” (RELATED: Trump: Reopening The Country Will Be ‘Biggest Decision I’ve Ever Had To Make’)

Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

During his daily briefing, Cuomo appeared to back off, saying, “The president will have no fight with me. I will not engage in it.”

“I put my hand out in total partnership and cooperation with the president. If he wants a fight, he’s not going to get it from me. Period.” the governor said.