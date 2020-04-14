REPORT: The Detroit Lions Are Looking At ‘Multiple Quarterbacks’ In NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are reportedly taking a look at several different quarterback options in the draft.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions are looking at “multiple quarterbacks.” Two big names they’re reportedly considering are Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is no reason I can think of for the Lions to draft a quarterback. The only situation where they should do that is if Matthew Stafford has been deemed unhealthy, and will never be the same again after hurting his back.

Short of that, the Lions would be stupid to spend the third pick of the NFL draft on a quarterback. Stafford was balling last season before he got shut down.

Why would we burn our first round pick on a passer when we already have one of the best gunslingers in the league?

It’s honestly just painful at times to be a fan of the Lions. Over the years, I’ve defended this team at all costs, and we still continue to make terrible decisions.

If the Lions draft a QB and get rid of Stafford, then we better win the Super Bowl. If not, then everybody involved in the decision should be fired.

We’ll see what happens April 23, but I have a feeling I’m going to be rather disappointed with how this all plays out.