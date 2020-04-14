REPORT: New England Patriots ‘Love Justin Herbert’

The New England Patriots are reportedly big fans of former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

According to Peter King, an unnamed NFL GM told him the Patriots “love Justin Herbert,” but it’s not known if they will try to trade up for him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Pats currently hold 12 picks in the 2020 draft, which gets underway April 23. Herbert is a lock for the first round, and there’s a very good chance he’s gone in the first 10 picks.

Herbert really grew on me over time. Going into the Rose Bowl, I knew he was talented, but I didn’t think he was a major NFL prospect.

I wasn’t really buying into the hype. Well, that all changed when I watched him run wild and throw all over the Wisconsin Badgers.

He looked like an absolute stud out there on the field, and he was having his way with one of the best defenses in America.

That was all I needed to see out of Herbert to know the young man can play.

The Patriots need a new quarterback after Tom Brady bounced for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Herbert has a cannon for an arm, and can be molded into an NFL star.

I’m not sure he’s ready to start from day one, but there’s no doubt he has a ton of NFL potential. He could blossom into a star under Bill Belichick’s leadership.

We’re closing in on April 23! It should be fun to see how it all shakes out.