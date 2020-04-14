Rudy Gobert Admits He Didn’t Talk To Donovan Mitchell For A Long Time After Coronavirus Crisis, Adds The Situation Is ‘Far From Perfect’

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has admitted his relationship with teammate Donovan Mitchell isn’t great.

Gobert was the first player in the NBA to test positive for coronavirus, and infamously acted like an idiot with safety during the pandemic. Mitchell also eventually tested positive, and it was reported that he was furious with Gobert. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s Rudy Gobert touching a bunch of reporters’ audio equipment 2 days ago. Today, he tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Z3Lw1yfCfW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2020

According to ESPN, Gobert addressed the situation during a Sunday live stream and said the following:

It’s true that we didn’t speak for a while after this, but we spoke a few days ago. We’re both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team…It’s not about being unprofessional. You know, everyone has got different relationships — it’s never perfect. People that are married, it’s never perfect. So you know, me and my teammates, it’s far from perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want the same thing — and it’s winning. We’re both grown men, and we both are going to do what it takes to win.

Is there anybody on the planet who can honestly not understand why Mitchell is upset with Gobert? I’d be pissed as all hell if I was in his shoes.

Gobert behaved like an idiot, contracted the virus, Mitchell also contracted it and the league came to a grinding halt.

If Mitchell wasn’t upset, then he wouldn’t be human. When you do stupid things, there are stupid outcomes.

Gobert putting his hands all over the mics during a press conference will go down as one of the dumbest moments during this crisis, and there’s no question about it.

Is the situation beyond fixing? The only people who know that are Mitchell and Gobert, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

If I was Mitchell, I’d want Gobert shipped the hell out of town. I wouldn’t take the court with somebody I couldn’t trust, and I think it’s safe to say Gobert is in that category.

We’ll see if the two men ever make up, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they don’t.