STUDY: Average American Is Streaming 8 Hours Of Content Daily During Coronavirus Isolation

Americans are streaming a ton of content during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a study from Tubi, the average person is streaming eight hours of content while at home isolating from coronavirus. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

The same study revealed that 56% of people are rewatching stuff they’ve already seen over starting a new series.

For those starting new content, 50% of people complete binge watching of a new series in as little as 8 hours!

That’s not a whole lot of time. I wasn’t even able to bang out “Fargo” on Hulu that quickly.

I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised that people are doing a ton of streaming. Right now, most of us are at home trying to stay safe during these trying times.

That means people are firing up Netflix, HBO, Hulu and Prime, and enjoying some shows and movies. It’s a solid way to kill time as we wait for this pandemic to end.

Would I usually encourage people to watch eight hours of streaming a day? Probably not, but these aren’t normal times.

We’re in an incredibly fascinating and strange time in American history. That means we’re adapting daily, and if streaming keeps people safe, then stream all you want.

Let us know what you’re streaming in the comments!