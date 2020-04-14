President Donald Trump announced in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday that he will soon deliver plans authorizing all 50 governors to reopen state economies “at a time and in a manner as most appropriate.”
Trump’s comments come one day after stating the president’s authority on the issue is “total,” bringing widespread criticism from governors, constitutional scholars and others. (RELATED: Trump’s Constitutionally Dubious Claim — Says The President Has ‘Total’ Authority To Reopen The Economy)
His tone changed slightly Tuesday, but still expressed a desire to reopen the economy in the near future.
“The plans to reopen the country are close to being finalized, and we will soon be sharing details and new guidelines with everybody,” he stated. “I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly, and will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a re-opening and a very powerful re-opening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate.”
“The day will be very close,” Trump continued. “Certain states as you know are in a much different condition, much different place than other states. It’s going to be very, very close, maybe even before the date of May 1st.”
Trump had previously said he hoped to reopen the economy by May 1.