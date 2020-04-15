BTN Sportscaster Mike Hall Drops Another Hilarious Coronavirus Isolation Video

BTN sportscaster Mike Hall recently dropped another epic video while isolating from coronavirus.

In his new video, Hall commentated about his dog’s growing rivalry with the neighbor’s dog, and his kid’s issues with throwing balls too hard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch him break down the action below.

I Miss Sports A Lot…(#4) pic.twitter.com/TdhqwTNDlx — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) April 14, 2020

I have absolutely loved these videos from Hall. The dude is refusing to let the coronavirus pandemic get his spirits down.

Despite the fact we’re all in a rough situation, he’s still doing everything he can to have people laughing. If that doesn’t make you a hero on social media these days, then I just don’t know what does.

I Miss Sports A Lot…(#3) pic.twitter.com/wgPoAudGXU — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) April 3, 2020

During these tough times, we have two choices. We can either fold it in and give up, or we can keep fighting and having fun in whatever ways we can.

Personally, I’m choosing the latter. We can’t let the virus get our spirits down, and Hall has been an all-star on Twitter during the crisis.

I Miss Sports A Lot… pic.twitter.com/FjNYsnlNPi — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) March 24, 2020

Props to Hall for continuing to crush the game!