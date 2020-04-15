REPORT: Average Power 5 School Will Lose $78 Million With No Football Season, Total Losses Could Be More Than $4 Billion

College athletic programs stand to lose a shocking amount of money if football season doesn’t happen.

There's no guarantee at the moment that the season happens because of the coronavirus pandemic. If it doesn't, then major programs are going to get financially hammered.

According to USA Today, the average Power 5 school will lose an average of $78 million in revenue without football, and the total could get as high as $4.1 billion in lost revenue.

USA Today noted that even if you cut out all the spending associated with football and other sports not happening, the net loss is still about $3.3 billion.

Just in case you need to know why there is so much pressure and urgency around football happening, the numbers above tell the entire story.

Football is a gigantic economic force for colleges. The average Power 5 program has nearly $80 million on the line!

They’re going to move mountains if that’s what’s necessary to make sure the season happens.

There’s simply way too much money at stake for the college football season to not happen. It’s really that simple.

As long as there are billions of dollars on the table, then the NCAA and universities will find a way to make the games work.

Now, how that comes to be is a different conversation that is currently underway, but I can promise you the NCAA will do everything it can to have the games happen.