REPORT: Jordan Love’s Draft Window Is Between 5 And 25

Jordan Love’s draft window is reportedly huge.

According to Ian Rapoport, the feeling around the league is Love could go as high as five or go near the end of the first round at 25. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More QB draft notes:

— I have not talked to one team that doesn’t have #LSU’s Joe Burrow No. 1 overall.

— #UGA QB Jake Fromm is buzzing because of his interviews & he’s a favorite of QB coaches.

— Utah St QB Jordan Love is the true wildcard, with a draft window from No. 5 to 25. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

To me, Jordan Love is one of the great mysteries of the draft. He didn’t face stiff competition at Utah State at all.

So, naturally, it’s going to be pretty hard to judge his body of work based off of his college career. He wasn’t facing elite defenses, and that’s going to raise questions.

At the same time, it’s pretty clear Love has the physical tools necessary to be a quarterback in the NFL. He’s got the speed, size and arm.

However, the fact he could go in the top five or near the end of the first round is a pretty clear indication teams are all over the place on him.

The best case scenario for Love is probably for him to find a place where he can sit on the bench for a couple seasons and develop.

I don’t see him getting rushed into a starting lineup as a winning strategy.