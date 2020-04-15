Editorial

REPORT: Jordan Love’s Draft Window Is Between 5 And 25

Utah State v LSU

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Jordan Love’s draft window is reportedly huge.

According to Ian Rapoport, the feeling around the league is Love could go as high as five or go near the end of the first round at 25. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To me, Jordan Love is one of the great mysteries of the draft. He didn’t face stiff competition at Utah State at all.

So, naturally, it’s going to be pretty hard to judge his body of work based off of his college career. He wasn’t facing elite defenses, and that’s going to raise questions.

At the same time, it’s pretty clear Love has the physical tools necessary to be a quarterback in the NFL. He’s got the speed, size and arm.

However, the fact he could go in the top five or near the end of the first round is a pretty clear indication teams are all over the place on him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JLove (@jordan3love) on

The best case scenario for Love is probably for him to find a place where he can sit on the bench for a couple seasons and develop.

I don’t see him getting rushed into a starting lineup as a winning strategy.