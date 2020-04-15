REPORT: NFL Teams Are ‘Buzzing’ About Quarterback Jake Fromm Ahead Of The Draft

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is reportedly making a great impression on NFL teams ahead of the draft.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former SEC star has teams “buzzing” because of how he’s doing interviews, and he’s a “favorite” of QB coaches in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More QB draft notes:

— I have not talked to one team that doesn’t have #LSU’s Joe Burrow No. 1 overall.

— #UGA QB Jake Fromm is buzzing because of his interviews & he’s a favorite of QB coaches.

— Utah St QB Jordan Love is the true wildcard, with a draft window from No. 5 to 25. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

I like Jake Fromm a lot, and I think he’s going to be a very solid pro. Will he be a superstar in the NFL? I don’t know, but I know he can play.

The offense at Georgia took some heat last year for not being dynamic enough, but let’s not forget this is the man who led the Bulldogs to the title game as a freshman.

Fromm is more than capable of playing in the NFL, and he’ll be one of the first few quarterbacks off of the board when the draft starts April 23.

He’s also incredibly mature and a great leader. Both of those traits are incredibly important when it comes to playing quarterback in the NFL.

Fromm has years of SEC experience, has played in some of the biggest games in the country and knows what it takes to win. Now, he’s apparently crushing his interviews with NFL teams.

If there was any doubt that he’d be a solid draft pick, it should all be gone by now.