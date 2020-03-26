Jake Fromm Blows A Turkey Call During Interview With Laura Rutledge

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is apparently a big fan of turkey hunting.

Laura Rutledge posted a Twitter video Wednesday night of an interview with the former SEC gunslinger, and it's going to put a smile on your face.

At one point in the interview, Fromm busts out a turkey call and puts his hunting skills on display. Give it a watch below.

Hey guys @FrommJake calling turkeys is the best thing you’ll see all day. pic.twitter.com/I9yCBH8VP1 — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) March 25, 2020

My friends, if that didn’t make you smile, then you just have a heart of stone. It’s that simple. We need all the humor we can get right now, and Fromm just gave us a bunch.

He can’t really spend time preparing for the NFL draft given the fact we’re all in isolation because of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Fromm (@jake_fromm11) on Mar 22, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

That means Fromm has some free time on his hands, and he’s using it to perfect his turkey calls. Will it boost his draft stock?

It certainly can’t hurt his stock. If I’m an NFL GM, I want a guy with a bit of grit. It doesn’t get much grittier than being a turkey hunter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Fromm (@jake_fromm11) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:34pm PDT

Major thumbs up to Fromm for brightening up our days during these tough times.