‘It Just Breaks My Heart’: Chris Cuomo’s Wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Wednesday night that his wife of 19 years, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The television host tested positive for the virus in late March, noting that the virus’s symptoms almost made him miss a show due to intense sweating, hallucinations and lack of sleep. Fellow CNN employee Brooke Baldwin announced shortly after Cuomo that she too had contracted the virus. (RELATED: CNN Anchor Compares World Health Organization To 9/11 Firefighters)

“Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has,” Cuomo said during a televised interview with his older brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

WATCH:

Speaking with his brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, @ChrisCuomo announces his wife, Cristina Cuomo, has tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/3Ujg0iz2cb — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020

“So, here’s what I’ve learned. Here’s the secret to kicking this virus: It’s not a pill or a potion. It’s about your will and devotion. The virus wants us to lay down. The virus wants us to take it,” CNN’s Cuomo said. “Other than the blessed few, the rest of us who get this are going to have an experience unlike anything else they’ve ever had, days and waves.”

Since testing positive for COVID-19, Cuomo has continued to broadcast from his New York basement while attempting to self-isolate from the rest of his family. New York currently is the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic with over 200,000 confirmed cases in the state resulting in 14,064 deaths, according to the Washington Post. (RELATED: NYC Adds Nearly 4,000 People Who Never Tested Positive To Coronavirus Death Tolls)