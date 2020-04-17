Browns Executive Paul DePodesta Says Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors Are ‘Completely False’

The Cleveland Browns are apparently not trying to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Vikings.

The league was set on fire after reports started circulating that the Browns and Vikings were working on a deal for the talented receiver. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jake Trotter, Browns executive Paul DePodesta said Thursday that the reports are “completely false.”

Paul DePodesta, on a report the Browns were talking to the Vikings about an OBJ trade: “It was completely false.” — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 16, 2020

Well, I guess that was fun while it lasted. The idea of the Browns descending into further chaos and OBJ joining a talented Vikings team was a scenario I was okay with watching unfold.

The reality of the situation is that Beckham is one of the most talented players at his position over the past decade.

Yet, I can pretty much promise you that he won’t win anything significant while in Cleveland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 16, 2020 at 7:12pm PDT

The Browns just aren’t built to win. The team is built to be a circus act for the past couple decades. Last year, the offense was loaded with talent, and they still couldn’t get the job done.

Now, they’re having to battle trade rumors. The chaos just never ends for the Browns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 20, 2019 at 12:47pm PST

I am supremely confident the Browns will continue to be a content machine during the 2020 season as they flame out once again.