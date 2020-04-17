Politics

Biden Appears To Forget What He’s Talking About During CNN Interview

Photo Credit: CNN/Screenshot

William Davis Reporter
Former Vice President Joe Biden stumbled through a CNN interview Thursday night while criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee suggested that Trump should start a “Pandemic Production Board” similar to the War Production Board that President Franklin Roosevelt began at the start of America’s involvement in World War II. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“You know, there’s — during World War II, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that, you know, was totally different than a — than — he called it the — you know, World War II, he had the War Production Board,” Biden said, looking down at his notes .”I don’t know why we don’t set up something like a pandemic production board.”

WATCH:

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the video on Twitter, saying he was excited to see his father debate Biden this fall. (RELATED: Poll: More Americans Trust Than Biden To Manage Coronavirus Crisis. Obama Trusted The Most)  

Biden has had a number of verbal blunders in recent weeks and months.