Biden Appears To Forget What He’s Talking About During CNN Interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden stumbled through a CNN interview Thursday night while criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee suggested that Trump should start a “Pandemic Production Board” similar to the War Production Board that President Franklin Roosevelt began at the start of America’s involvement in World War II. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“You know, there’s — during World War II, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that, you know, was totally different than a — than — he called it the — you know, World War II, he had the War Production Board,” Biden said, looking down at his notes .”I don’t know why we don’t set up something like a pandemic production board.”

WATCH:

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the video on Twitter, saying he was excited to see his father debate Biden this fall. (RELATED: Poll: More Americans Trust Than Biden To Manage Coronavirus Crisis. Obama Trusted The Most)

Debates gonna be ???????? “Um, you know there’s a, uh, during World War II, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing, that uh, you know, was totally different, than a, than the, he called it the, you know, the WWII, he had the War Production Board.” pic.twitter.com/FtjKvZ4uSP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 17, 2020

Biden has had a number of verbal blunders in recent weeks and months.