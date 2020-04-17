What Are The Most Inspiring Moments Of The Coronavirus Pandemic? Here Are 13 Powerful Examples Of People Helping

There have been a lot of heroes that have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, America needs all the good news we can get. We need an injection of life and energy into our souls during this crisis.

Last night, I compiled a list of the most inspiring moments from the crisis. Whether it’s football coaches stepping up or Kendra Lust feeding hospital workers, I think I’ve put together a pretty cool list of the best moments.

Let’s dive right into the thread.

We’re going through some tough times during the coronavirus pandemic, and I’m going to shine a light on some people stepping up in the fight. (Thread) 1) Adult film star @KendraLust feeds hospital workers in Michigan fighting on the front lines. https://t.co/gmSEKMzPZ9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

2) @TexasFootball quarterback Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) raises more than $150,000 in the fight against coronavirus. Thank you, Sam! https://t.co/22iNGyj3MP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

3) Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) donates money, supplies and films a series of incredible PSAs to raise awareness and aid in the fight against coronavirus. Thank you, Matthew! https://t.co/HbgD7ilyiO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

4) The New England Patriots (@Patriots) use the team plane to bring back more than one million masks needed in the fight! https://t.co/ZTg8vKbE7n — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

5) LSU Football (@LSUfootball) coach Ed Orgeron leads the fight in Louisiana, encourages safety and educates people on what they can do to help. https://t.co/HCrE2PwAD6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

6) Alabama football (@AlabamaFTBL) coach Nick Saban encourages people to observe social distancing and do their part to help make sure the football season happens. https://t.co/x8jJOa5KdP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

7) Speaking of football coaches, many more around the country have stepped up to raise awareness, lead the fight and do whatever they can to save lives. When our nation needed help, football coaches answered the call. https://t.co/P85Lytt8Xb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

8) An older couple does the garage door beer challenge to raise money to help win the war against coronavirus. The link to donate is at the top of the piece. https://t.co/I9TyRuAMrW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

9) @Pornhub donates 50,000 desperately needed masks to help medical workers and people in need. https://t.co/aM49z4ztqR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

10) HBO (@HBO) makes a bunch of its content free for streaming during the crisis so that people staying at home have something to watch. Thank you, @HBOPR! https://t.co/NFTSjpnS6x — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

11) Coors Light (@CoorsLight) sends an elderly woman several cases of free beer after her plea for more cold brews goes viral. Thank you, Coors! https://t.co/PbSQEAGMfF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

12) In a refreshing and needed moment, Ole Miss football (@OleMissFB) coach @Lane_Kiffin rips the idiots on spring break not social distancing. https://t.co/GWdYb7VaUD — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

13) Finally, Clemson football (@ClemsonFB) coach Dabo Swinney reminds everybody America is the greatest country on the earth. If we can beat the Nazis, then we’ll beat coronavirus. https://t.co/znyOAHV2RB — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

I think all the way around that’s one hell of a solid list of people stepping up across the country to help those in need.

We’re Americans, and we’ll always look out for each other in this country. Right now, we’re down and in a dogfight.

I have no doubt we’re going to eventually beat the hell out of this virus. That’s what Americans are all about.

Keep your family close, say a prayer if that’s your thing and do what you can to help others during this crisis.

Together, we will win.