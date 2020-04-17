Editorial

What Are The Most Inspiring Moments Of The Coronavirus Pandemic? Here Are 13 Powerful Examples Of People Helping

Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

There have been a lot of heroes that have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, America needs all the good news we can get. We need an injection of life and energy into our souls during this crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Last night, I compiled a list of the most inspiring moments from the crisis. Whether it’s football coaches stepping up or Kendra Lust feeding hospital workers, I think I’ve put together a pretty cool list of the best moments.

Let’s dive right into the thread.

I think all the way around that’s one hell of a solid list of people stepping up across the country to help those in need.

We’re Americans, and we’ll always look out for each other in this country. Right now, we’re down and in a dogfight.

I have no doubt we’re going to eventually beat the hell out of this virus. That’s what Americans are all about.

Keep your family close, say a prayer if that’s your thing and do what you can to help others during this crisis.

Together, we will win.

Win GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY