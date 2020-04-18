Tucker: The NYT Knew About The Origins Of Virus, But Has Yet To Report

The New York Times knew about the origins of the novel coronavirus from various analysts at the CIA and NSA but has still not reporting the findings, according to a report Friday from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

A Fox News report from Wednesday, citing sources, said that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China as part of the country’s efforts to compete medically with America.

Carlson reported Friday that “someone in a position to know” said there is “almost unanimous agreement in the American intelligence gathering agencies that the virus currently destroying much of the world emerged from a lab in Wuhan.” He added that “analysts from the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency], the NSA [National Security Agency] and others have briefed staff” at the NYT, but that the publication has yet to report on it.

“Almost unanimous,” Carlson said Friday. “That’s a phrase almost never used to describe any conclusion coming out of the Intel community. Government officials in this country have believed that for some time now.”

“They’ve been unable to interest our media or our epidemiologists in writing about it. In recent weeks analysts from the CIA, the NSA and others have briefed staff at The New York Times about the origins of this virus, but the newspaper has still not reported their findings.”

WATCH:

Carlson added that not only has the NYT reportedly ignored these analysts, but that “China has been waging an unremitting propaganda war on the subject.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Airs Report Claiming Coronavirus ‘Probably Originated From A Laboratory In Wuhan’)

“Chinese officials have tried to squelch all conversations about who might be responsible for this pandemic by inflaming the political sensitivities and race guilds of American elites,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

This allegation against the NYT comes after Vice President Mike Pence addressed the rumors of a lab-founded virus Friday. Pence said that America is pushing China to allow experts into the lab “so that we can determine precisely where” coronavirus began, according to the Associated Press.

The New York Times did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.