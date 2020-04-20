Watch The Latest Preview For HBO’s Upcoming Movie ‘Bad Education’

HBO has dropped a new preview for the upcoming movie “Bad Education.”
The plot of the Hugh Jackman movie, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is as follows:
Directed by Cory Finley and based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. He’s forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others— and himself.
There have been several previews already released by the network, and the latest one is just a further indication the movie will probably be awesome.
Give it a watch below.
“Bad Education” arrives April 25 at 8:00 EST, and this might be the perfect movie to kill some time during coronavirus quarantine.
We’re all looking for some fire content, and I think it’s safe to say “Bad Education” with Hugh Jackman looks more than good enough to get the job done.
It’s a true story and it has Wolverine in it! What more could you want?
On top of Jackman being involved, Ray Romano is also in the cast. It will be a massive disappointment if “Bad Education” isn’t a hell of a good film.
Luckily, I have complete faith and confidence in HBO to get the job done.
Tune in Saturday night on HBO, and let us know what you think in the comments!