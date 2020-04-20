Coronavirus Isolation Is The Perfect Time To Watch ‘Justified’

Coronavirus isolation is a perfect time to take a walk down memory lane, and rewatch the hit FX show “Justified.”

With a ton of us sitting at home staying safe amid the ongoing pandemic, there's no such thing as too many entertainment suggestions.

Well, if you haven’t watched “Justified” before, then fire up Hulu immediately. The story of Raylan Givens and Boyd Crowder in Harlan, Kentucky is one of the greatest stories ever put on film.

Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins both give career performances in the FX show, which aired from 2010 through 2015.

I don’t care what age you are, what your general viewing preferences are or anything like that. Everybody I know who has seen a single episode of “Justified” loved it.

The second season of “Justified” will forever be remembered as one of the greatest single seasons of TV ever made.

Everything about the show is amazing. The action scenes are incredible, the acting is some of the best you’ll ever see, the characters are incredibly deep and the dialogue is next level.

Outside of some moments in “Yellowstone,” I’ve never seen a show match the dialogue of “Justified.” Raylan and Boyd talking to each other is the kind of stuff I can watch on repeat for hours.

So, if you haven’t already seen “Justified,” then do yourself a favor by starting it today. You can stream every episode on Hulu.

By the end, you’ll want to be wearing a cowboy hat and searching for bad guys.