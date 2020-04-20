Watch The Preview For Netflix’s New Series ‘Hollywood’

Netflix’s new limited series “Hollywood” appears to be a dark look at the entertainment industry.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Trailer for the series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan dropped Monday, and I think it’s safe to say this will be one hell of a rollercoaster of a ride. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Give it a watch below.

Yeah, from the looks of the trailer, it would seem like “Hollywood” is going to focus heavily on the casting couch exploitation of young talent.

More and more stories have come out about that kind of stuff over the past couple years, and now Netflix will tackle it with a show set decades ago.

Plus, we all know Ryan Murphy is an elite talent when it comes to producing prime content. He’s the genius behind “American Horror Story,” which has had some incredible seasons on FX.

I’ll give just about anything he touches a shot. If “Hollywood” is even a fraction as good as the best seasons of “AHS,” then it’ll 100% be worth watching.

It looks dark, controversial and eye-opening. I’m here for it.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and make sure to catch it May 1 on Netflix!