POLL: 72.1% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

Opinions on the fate of the football season continue to be all over the place during the coronavirus pandemic.

As you all know, I’ve been frequently polling people during the extremely fluid situation to see if they think the season will be impacted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In my latest poll, 72.1% of the 2,019 voters voted that they think the season will be impacted by the ongoing crisis.

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 18, 2020

That’s up substantially from the 57.7% of people who expected the virus to make an impact when I polled them a week ago.

Do you think coronavirus will impact the college football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 13, 2020

In fact, it’s nearly tied for the highest percentage of “yes” votes for the football season being impacted.

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on the college football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2020

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the college football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 7, 2020

Do you think coronavirus will impact the college football and NFL seasons? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 20, 2020

I’m surprised the percentage of “yes” votes is starting to shoot back up after hitting a low of 57.7%. It seems like we’re trending in the correct direction.

Yet, voters are seemingly more concerned than ever. That doesn’t really add up. That doesn’t add up at all.

You’d think more and more people would be gaining confidence in the season happening. That doesn’t appear to be the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Apr 17, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

As I’ve said many times, nobody seems to know when a call on the college football season will be made. I’ve heard as late as August 1 (seems unlikely to me), and I’ve heard as early as the middle of June.

If I was a betting man, I’d say the latter option is much more realistic. I think the call has to be made within the next six weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

Again, we seem to be trending in the right direction. So, let’s all keep doing our parts and let’s win the war together.

If we work together, then we’ll win the war against coronavirus to get our football back.