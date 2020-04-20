Legendary College Football Coach Steve Spurrier Turns 75-Years-Old

Legendary football coach Steve Spurrier celebrated his 75th birthday Monday.

On April 20, 1945, one of the greatest men to ever pick up a clipboard and whistle was born. The Heisman Trophy winner with Florida would coach the Gators and Gamecocks for years, and had an unreal amount of success. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He dominated with the Gators, and won the 1996 national title.

He’s also just one of the most entertaining guys to ever grace the world of football. The man is a soundbite machine.

When he starts talking, you best listen to what he has to say.

It’s honestly a little strange to think about the fact he’s 75! He’s three quarters of a century old. It feels like he’s much younger.

I guess you can just attribute that to his incredibly high energy levels.

Overall, Spurrier went a very respectable 228-89 in his college career as a head coach. That’s not too bad at all, and he won a lot of games with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina isn’t traditionally an easy place to win, but he found a way to get the job done.

Happy 75th Birthday to a Florida ICON… the Head Ball Coach, Steve Spurrier.

via @FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/i4vpYsDBia — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) April 20, 2020

Thanks for all the great memories and soundbites! The Old Ball Coach deserves every moment of relaxation in retirement.

There’s no doubt he earned it.