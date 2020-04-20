SURVEY: Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Has An Incredibly High Approval Rating Among Fans

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst has overwhelming support from the fanbase.

According to a survey conducted by The Athletic, Chryst has nearly complete support from fans. On a scale of one to five for job performance, 50.1% of people gave him a five and 48.1% of people gave him a four. That means 98.2% of fans think he’s doing an incredible job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t think you can get those kinds of ratings as the dictator of North Korea.

BadgersWire also reported that the survey revealed 62.2% of fans want Jack Coan to keep the starting quarterback job in 2020.

I’m not surprised at all by the fact Chryst is hovering just under 100% support. The fact he’s at 98.2% of people gave him a four or five is proof of the fact fans love him.

He’s 52-16 after five seasons of leading the Badgers, and has only won less than 10 games once during that timespan.

If you take out the horrendous 2018 campaign that was plagued by issues, then his worst season ever is going 10-3 in 2015 or 10-4 with Rose Bowl loss this past season.

The man just knows how to win football games, he’s never going to leave the Badgers, he’s upped our recruiting game and there is a ton of optimism around the program.

I can’t wait to see where we go from here under Chryst’s leadership. He has Wisconsin rolling, and I have no doubt we have a lot of winning ahead of us.