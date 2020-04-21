Ayanna Pressley Accuses Trump Of ‘War Crimes’ Over Coronavirus Response

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley accused President Donald Trump of “war crimes” over his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As far as I’m concerned what’s happening with this administration, it’s akin to war crimes; criminal negligence, science denials, a sluggish response,” Pressley said in a video that surfaced on social media Tuesday. “And so we find ourselves in the position of playing catch-up in the midst of a pandemic which is the last place that you want to be in the midst of any public health crisis, certainly of a pandemic is working from behind, and we just have to reject any calls for a return to normal.”

UNHINGED: Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley accuses the Trump administration of “war crimes”https://t.co/Vcq54XtJbD pic.twitter.com/v3cmgog2Mg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2020

Democrats have harshly criticized Trump’s handling of the virus, with some progressive politicians blaming the president for the thousands of Americans who have died. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

Pressley is one of several far-left freshman members of Congress popularly known as “the squad,” who have repeatedly feuded with the president since taking office. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within ‘The Squad’ And The Democratic Party)