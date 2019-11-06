Fourth Member Of ‘The Squad’ Breaks From Other Three, Endorses Warren

The fourth member of the group of freshman Democrats, known as “the squad” on Wednesday endorsed 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, breaking with the rest of her team after they endorsed Bernie Sanders for president.

“You’ve all heard about the senator’s plans but here’s the thing: The plans are about power, who has it, who refuses to let it go, and who deserves more of it. For Elizabeth and for me power belongs in the hands of the people,” Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley said in a video released on Twitter. “That’s why she’s fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who’ve been left behind, and centers those who’ve never had access to it in the first place.”

WATCH:

Big structural change can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/8Sanof9COD — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 6, 2019



New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib endorsed Sanders in October. This comes after news broke during the fourth debate that Ocasio-Cortez would be endorsing Sanders. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez, Omar And Tlaib To Endorse Bernie Sanders For President)

Ocasio-Cortez was the first member of “the squad” to reportedly throw her support for Sanders, as Omar and Tlaib also plan on endorsing the 2020 candidate.