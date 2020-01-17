Chip And Joanna Gaines Set To Debut Magnolia Network In Fall Of 2020

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has a debut date.

The network will be available starting Oct. 4, according to a report published Friday by the Associated Press. The joint venture is in partnership with the Discovery Network.

President Allison Page announced at a TV critics meeting on Thursday that roughly a dozen shows for the network are currently in production. The couple, most known for their roles in “Fixer Upper,” will appear in multiple shows including a cooking show starring Joanna.

A show featuring Abner and Amanda Ramirez of the band Johnnyswim titled “Home On The Road” will explore the balance between marriage, family and music. The network will focus on other themes such as garden, wellness, food, home and design.

The network will also house new episodes of “Fixer Upper.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Hiring Joanna Gaines From ‘Fixer Upper’)

I love the idea of the Magnolia Network and I’m so excited for it to finally have a debut date. Chip and Joanna have managed to turn shows about flipping houses into an entire brand, so I know they can really change the way people look at home and gardening networks.

It’ll be a fresh take on something that has been around for a long time. How can you not be excited for more “Fixer Upper” and definitely more shiplap?