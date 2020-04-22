Pierce Brosnan Says Quentin Tarantino Wanted To Direct Him In A ‘James Bond’ Film

Quentin Tarantino apparently had a lot of interest in directing a “James Bond” movie.

Tarantino is one of the most iconic directors to ever live and the 007 saga is as legendary as they come. According to former star Pierce Brosnan, the star director wanted in on the action. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Bronsan said the following during an interview with Esquire about a meeting with Tarantino on potentially directing him in a Bond film, according to BroBible:

He was pounding the table, saying you’re the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond, and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down. He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them but it wasn’t meant to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond. What a shame, that would have been a good one to watch.

You can watch the full interview below.

Can you imagine what a Bond film directed by Tarantino would have been like? The dude just makes hits. It would have been incredible.

Does he fit the mold of a usual Bond director? Not at all. Tarantino lives in his own universe, which is why his movies are so great.

They’re nothing like what we’re used to seeing.

I’m guessing that’s why the power brokers of the “James Bond” series didn’t want Tarantino doing a movie. There’s a certain mold you need to fit and he’s too unique to be the guy.

A lot of talented directors have done Bond movies over the decades, but they all more or less adapt to what needs to be done.

Would Tarantino have changed his way of storytelling to do a Bond movie? I highly doubt it.

It’s a shame that we’ll never know. Brosnan was certainly in the top half of actors to play the British spy and “GoldenEye” is an all-time classic movie.

Let us know in the comments if you would have liked to see Tarantino direct Brosnan as James Bond!