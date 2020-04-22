Superstar Idris Elba Says We Should Commemorate The Coronavirus Crisis Every Year With ‘A Week Of Quarantine’

Superstar Idris Elba said he thinks the world should remember this time of the coronavirus every year with “a week of quarantine.”

“I think that the world should take a week of quarantine each year just to remember this time,” the 47-year-old actor told the Associated Press. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Please send me a pic or a video for the chance to take part in this inspirational collage I’m putting together to this song by Emanuel. It’s called ‘Need You’ (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/zy5WJX9G9e — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 6, 2020

“Remember each other. I really do,” he added. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

At one point in the interview, the “Thor” star talked about his concern with food production due to the pandemic, while noting that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, have been picked as United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors to help launch a $40 million fund to help farmers and producers in rural areas.

“People forget that 80 percent of the poor population live in these rural areas.” the actor’s wife shared. “What we are really worried about at the moment, and why we are launching this fund is that those people are being forgotten.”

“If you imagine being in a village where no one even knows the name of your village or your population, and that you live in a slum where there is one room and six of you live in it, social distancing is almost laughable,” Idris added.

As previously reported, “The Dark Tower” star was one of the first celebrities to share that he tested positive for COVID-19. Not long after, he announced that his wife had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both have since recovered, but called the experience “definitely scary and unsettling and nervous.”