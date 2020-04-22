Biden Says He Will Announce VP Selection Committee By May 1

Former Vice President Joe Biden said early Wednesday that he will announce the selection committee to help him choose a running mate by May 1.

Many are wondering who Biden plans to pick as his running mate. He promised to pick a female during the March 15 Democratic debate.

“We’re going to probably be announcing the setting up of that committee, which we’re doing now, between the people who have agreed to serve on it, and we will be announcing the formation of that I assume by May 1 we’ll have that done,” Biden said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Biden added that it is most important that his running mate be capable of becoming president if he “walked away immediately from the office for whatever reason.” He also said his running mate would have to be “intellectually simpatico” with him, The Hill reported.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are among the women who have endorsed Biden. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also sent a fundraising email to her supporters for Biden, according to The Hill.

“There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president,” Biden said back in March. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Officially Endorses Joe Biden For President)