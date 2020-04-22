Lamar Jackson Will Be On The Cover Of ‘Madden 21’

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be the cover player on “Madden 21.”

Jackson announced the news in a Tuesday video tweeted out by the team. The decision comes after he set the league on fire last year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, there’s one question on everybody’s mind right now. Will the Madden Curse come for the young dual-threat passer?

We all know about the famous curse tied to the video game. Prior to Calvin Johnson having an incredible season the year he was on the cover, athletes never lived up to the hype or got hurt.

Megatron was the first athlete to not just have a bad season or get hurt, but he absolutely dominated his cover year back in 2013.

Now, we’ll have to see if Lamar Jackson can have the same level of success. If there’s anything we’ve learned about the Louisville Heisman winner, you shouldn’t ever bet against him.

Is it fair to assume he’s going to have the same level of success as he did last year when he was the MVP? Probably not. It’s hard to maintain a high standard like that, but I’m sure Jackson will do just fine.

Props to him for the awesome accomplishment. For a player people claimed couldn’t throw, he seems to be doing just fine!