Larry David Claims He Told The New York Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson

Legendary comedian Larry David apparently tried to get the New York Jets to draft Lamar Jackson.

In a viral clip making the rounds on Twitter, David explains how he called up former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan urging him to draft the Louisville Heisman winner, who ended going to the Ravens.

David claims Maccagnan “laughed” at him and responded with a “condescending” answer. Watch his full explanation below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Larry David has been calling the Jets front office for years and on @TMKSESPN he said he called Mike Maccagnan last year saying he should draft Lamar Jackson. He also says Gase is uncomfortable because he wears a hat Larry said he used to do that as a young, scared comic. pic.twitter.com/aJxg44vMTa — Joe Randazzo (Bronx Pinstripes crew) (@deflategator) January 7, 2020

If I was standing in Larry David’s shoes, I’d be telling this story every single day for the rest of my life.

If you were correct on Lamar Jackson, then you remind people forever. You never let it go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:06pm PST

Jackson has taken the league by absolute storm, and he’ll probably win the MVP award. Yet, there were a lot of “experts” out there who thought he couldn’t play QB in the league.

Clearly, those idiots didn’t know what Larry David did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on Nov 11, 2019 at 7:44am PST

It’s also classic that Maccagnan just laughed him off the phone, and now he’s not with the Jets anymore. When Larry David calls, you might want to listen.

More times than not, he probably knows what he’s talking about.

The good news for the Jets is that Sam Darnold is still a very solid quarterback. It’s not like they have an empty plate by passing on Jackson.

Darnold will be just fine, but he certainly hasn’t been as impressive as the Ravens star through their first couple seasons.