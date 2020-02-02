Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Wins The NFL MVP Award

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has won the NFL’s MVP award.

The electric dual-threat runner and passer was awarded the prestigious honor Saturday night during the annual awards ceremony.

He is only the second player in league history to win the MVP as the unanimous choice.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the MVP for the 2019 season. For the second time ever, there was a unanimous MVP. Unreal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2020

While I was kind of holding out hope that my guy Russell Wilson would make a push, there’s no question Lamar Jackson has earned the honor.

He absolutely torched defenses this past season. He lit them up like he was playing in a video game. Nobody had an answer for him.

It’s crazy how over the course of a few years people went from debating whether or not Lamar could play quarterback in the NFL to him taking home the MVP.

Life comes at you real quick in the world of sports.

Props to Jackson for winning the MVP. There’s no doubt he’s earned it.