‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Responds To Ex Madison Prewett By Saying ‘There’s More To The Story’

The drama in Bachelor Nation continues as Peter Weber has responded to ex Madison Prewett’s latest interview.

Weber commented on an Instagram post regarding Madison’s interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe and claimed “there’s more to the story.”

“@madiprew you’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story,” Weber commented, according to Comments By Bachelor.

The story he seems to be referencing is the time he recently spent hanging out with former “Bachelorette” contestant Kelley Flanagan. Prewett told Bristowe during the “Off The Vine” podcast that she was “thrown off” by the news because she considered Kelley to be one of her closest friends.

Madison also claimed Weber had been messaging her just days before he was spotted in Chicago with Kelley saying he wanted to get back together. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant madison Prewett Was ‘Thrown Off’ By Peter Weber Being Spotted With Another Contestant)

Now Weber’s saying “there’s more to the story.”

Well, I’d really like to know the rest of the story and I’m sure the rest of Bachelor Nation would too. Did he want to get back together with Madison? Is Kelley really still his last choice? I wouldn’t be surprised. She wasn’t even in his final three on the show.

If I were her, I’d drop Weber and if I was Weber, I’d start fresh.