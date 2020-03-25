‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Spotted Spending Time With Kelley Flanagan Following Ended Engagement

“Bachelor” Peter Weber could be dating Kelley Flanagan from his season after ending his relationship with Madison Prewett and his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss.

Peter and Kelley were spotted spending time together Wednesday in Chicago, according to a report published by TMZ.

The photos taken of Peter and Kelley are pretty intimate. The pair was seen walking along the shore of Lake Michigan in Chicago. Witnesses who spotted the two claimed they were super flirty.

This news is sure to have “Bachelor” nation fans all riled up. Peter clearly has zero idea what he wants in a relationship considering he got engaged to Hannah Ann on the show while he was clearly still in love with Madison. Then he broke his engagement to Hannah Ann off so that he could date Madison, who his mom hated. Just to turn around and break things off with Madison days after the final episode of the season aired. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber And Final Pick Madison End Relationship Days After Live Finale)

Now, he’s seemingly dating Kelley and she is honestly way too good for him. He’s a pilot and Kelley is a lawyer. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but Peter clearly doesn’t have his priorities straight and Kelley does, or at least she seemed to while she was on the show.

I guess we’ll have to see if this pans out into anything or if both Peter and Kelley end up on “Bachelor In Paradise.”