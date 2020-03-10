‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Mom’s Reaction To His Sex Life Creates Confusion

“Bachelor” Peter Weber’s mother’s reaction to his sex life left fans stunned Monday night.

With the final two contestants, Madison and Hannah Ann, meeting his parents during the episode, Peter confided in his family that he and Madison had hit a road block. Peter admitted to his parents that Madison had claimed it’d be hard for her to move forward if he was intimate with the other women on the show, and that he had been intimate.

I had to rewind to take this whole convo in. Peter’s mom is really trying to sabatoge the relationship with Madison because his mother doesn’t want him to stop partying. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/K5ffbUaTQG — Sam Zee (@SamZComedy) March 10, 2020

Peter’s mom did not have the reaction that most of America would have to this news. Peter literally was intimate with these women and not with Madison, and his mom had an issue with Madison’s values? It just didn’t add up.

“I don’t want anyone to change him, because he is who he is and we love him the way he is,” Peter’s mom Barabara told Madison in the episode. “I respect you for your values, and if I didn’t want to go to the fantasy suite because I was you, I understand that. But to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical or emotional, that’s up to him.” (RELATED: Peter Weber Clarifies If He Actually Fell In Love With 3 Women On ‘The Bachelor’)

She doesn’t want Madison’s christian values to “change him?” What is even going on in this family? He clearly loves Madison and wants to start a life for her, so why would his family discourage a positive change in his lifestyle like that?

I’m proud of Madison for standing up to Peter’s mom, who clearly only respects Peter’s wants and needs, and saying her needs are just as important as Peter’s.

The episode ended with Madison breaking things off with Peter because she didn’t think they could give each other the things they need. In reality, Madison’s decision was swayed by Barbara and if I were Peter, I’m not sure I’d be able to forgive her.