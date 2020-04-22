‘Too Soon’: Trump Criticizes Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp For Reopening State Too Quickly

President Donald Trump broke with Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a White House press briefing Wednesday, saying it is “too soon” for the state to begin reopening.

Kemp began the process of reopening his state from coronavirus lockdown this week, but jumped the gun according to recommendations from the White House. Trump released phased reopening guidelines in early April, calling on states to only reopen after seeing a drop in coronavirus and flu-like cases for a minimum of 14 consecutive days, among other measures.(RELATED: Asked Whether China Censored Early Coronavirus Data, Senior WHO Official Said He ‘Didn’t Look’)

“I told the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia,” Trump said. “They have been strong, resolute, but at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right, I want him to do what he thinks is right but I disagree with him on what he is doing.”

“I think it’s too soon and I love the people. I love those people that use all of those things, the spas, the beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors, I love them, but they can wait a little bit longer,” he added.



Trump’s comments came after announcing an executive order limiting immigration into the U.S. during coronavirus. Many criticized the 60-day ban on issuing green cards as inadequate, however, as the order made exceptions for temporary workers, essential workers and those entering the country with direct family members. (RELATED: ‘Blatant Xenophobia’: Democrats, Critics Fume Over Trump’s Pending Immigration Ban)

“That’s an awful lot of exceptions,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday night. “So if the point of this executive order was to protect American jobs — maybe there was another point, but if it was to protect American jobs, it failed.”