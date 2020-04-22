Oliver Luck Sues Vince McMahon After The XFL Shuts Down

Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has sued Vince McMahon after the league collapsed.

According to TMZ, Luck has sued McMahon for wrongful termination following the league shutting down. The former commissioner says allegations that justify the termination, which are unknown at this time, aren’t legitimate. He’s coming for his money and there could be a lot! According to Konnor Fulk, Luck’s deal was for at least $20 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Oliver Luck suing Vince over wrongful termination and to get his salary paid, it has been revealed that Luck’s contract was 5 years for $20-25 million to lead the #XFL Wow, OL was getting PAID. — Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk_XFL) April 21, 2020

“Oliver Luck’s services as Commissioner and CEO of The XFL were terminated by a letter sent to him on Apr. 9, 2020 which explained the reasons for the termination,” McMahon’s attorneys responded, according to the same TMZ report. “As to the lawsuit he filed, his allegations will be disputed and the position of Mr. McMahon will be set forth in our response to his lawsuit.”

It’s crazy how wild the XFL situation has become. Two months ago, it looked like the XFL was going to be a smashing success and around for the long haul.

Then, coronavirus halted the season. McMahon ended the league and his former commissioner is now suing him. I figured Luck was getting paid huge money, but I didn’t expect it to be to the tune of a $20 million deal.

He wasn’t going to come cheap, but that’s a fat stack of cash for the former XFL commissioner.

It’s truly wild how fast the XFL came crashing down. It’s a damn shame because I really loved the XFL while it was around.

Now, we probably won’t get spring football for several more years. We’ll see if Luck can get any of his money.

What an absolute damn shame for football fans around America.