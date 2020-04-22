HBO Officially Renews ‘Westworld’ For Season 4

“Westworld” is officially returning for another season.

According to a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter, the hit HBO show with Ed Harris will be returning for a fourth season. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

The start date for season four isn’t known at this time.

View this post on Instagram This is now. #Westworld has been renewed for Season 4. A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Who is ready to run through a damn wall right now? I know I sure as hell am! More episodes of “Westworld” and a fourth season?

Yeah, sign me up for that immediately. Sign me up right now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Apr 20, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT

“Westworld” is one of the greatest shows ever made, and you’re an idiot if you think otherwise. The questions it raises about ethics and morality in the age of technology are nothing short of spectacular.

Plus the writing, casting, acting and storytelling are all next level.

Season three has been incredible through the first six installments and now we have two more episodes left before it’s in the books.

I can’t wait to see how it ends and what we get in season four. I hope you’re all as ready as me for some more “Westworld.” It’s going to be a lit time!