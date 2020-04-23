The Detroit Lions Draft Cornerback Jeff Okudah With The 3rd Pick

The Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah third overall Thursday night.
The Lions took Okudah after he dominated the college football scene in 2019 with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he’ll be an immediate impact player. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
This is a great pick by the Lions. After lots and lots of chatter about potentially trading the pick, the Lions kept it and took Okudah.
While I think we could have traded down and still got Okudah, I’m willing to smile about taking him at number three.
Plus, we need help in the secondary after the departure of Darius Slay. Slay is in Philly, and there’s a void that needs to be addressed.
Okudah will do that immediately for Detroit, and I love the pick. For once, it looks like Detroit didn’t screw something up.
Like the rest of you, I am shocked.