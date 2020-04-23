Los Angeles Chargers Draft Quarterback Justin Herbert 6th Overall

Justin Herbert is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers after being drafted by the team Thursday night.

Herbert became the third quarterback off of the board when the draft started. He only followed Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

The big debate going into tonight was whether or not Herbert would go ahead of Tua or not. We now know our answer.

The former Oregon Ducks superstar passer went behind the former Alabama gunslinger, but he only went a spot behind to the Chargers.

This is the perfect situation for Herbert. Tyrod Taylor is a seasoned veteran, and is already on the Chargers. If Los Angeles wants to, they can let Herbert sit and develop for a little bit.

One thing I know for sure is that Herbert has an absolute cannon for an arm. There’s no doubt about that.

All things considered, this is a great call by the Chargers. They have their new franchise quarterback, and Herbert will air it once he gets a chance.